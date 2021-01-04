500 fined over Covid-19 SOPs violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration here on Monday fined 500 persons for not wearing safety masks during crackdown on violators of Coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) in various localities of the provincial metropolis.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of district administration carried out crackdown against Covid-19 SOPs violators in their areas of jurisdiction and imposed fine to 523 persons for not wearing of safety masks.

Out of the total penalized persons 123 were roaming in bazaars without wearing masks and were fined on the spot while more than 330 transporters were also fined over violation of Corona SOPs and not wearing of safety masks.

Similarly, 73 persons were fined over roaming in BRT stations and not wearing safety masks.

Furthermore, some shopkeepers have also been arrested after recovery of 470 kilograms of polythene plastic shopping bags. The provincial government has banned the use and business including manufacturing of polythene plastic shopping bags to promote environment friendly bio-degradable bags.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that crackdown against the violators of Coronavirus SOPs was continued in metropolis and also urged the trading community and general public for complete adherence of official SOPs. Otherwise, stern legal proceedings would be initiated against them.