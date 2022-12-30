500 graduating MBBS, BDS students to get degrees in 8th Convocation of KMDC on Dec 31

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will be the chief guest at the 8th convocation of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) scheduled on December 31, said Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will be the chief guest at the 8th convocation of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) scheduled on December 31, said Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman.

He said the eighth convocation of KMDC will be an important milestone in the academic history of the college as the college could not held its convocation for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior officials of the Sindh government, prominent personalities from the medical department, vice chancellors of various universities, principals, and professors will also be attending the event, the Administrator said.

At the convocation, 500 graduating MBBS and BDS students of 2020-21 session would be awarded degrees and medals for outstanding performance.

Dr Saif said that KMC is the only local body in the country under which a complete medical and dental college is running where, along with teaching, treatment facilities are also being provided to the citizens, and these facilities are constantly being improved.

He said that KMDC was established in 1991 and initially 50 MBBS students and 10 BDS students were admitted to the college.

He said that now 250 MBBS and 100 BDS students are given admission and strict merit and transparent policy is followed in this regard. "This is the reason why this college is among the best medical colleges in Pakistan," Dr Syed Saifur Rehman added.

He said that KMC is trying for the development of this college and all possible steps would be taken in this regard.