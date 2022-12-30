UrduPoint.com

500 Graduating MBBS, BDS Students To Get Degrees In 8th Convocation Of KMDC On Dec 31

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 08:42 PM

500 graduating MBBS, BDS students to get degrees in 8th Convocation of KMDC on Dec 31

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will be the chief guest at the 8th convocation of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) scheduled on December 31, said Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will be the chief guest at the 8th convocation of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) scheduled on December 31, said Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman.

He said the eighth convocation of KMDC will be an important milestone in the academic history of the college as the college could not held its convocation for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior officials of the Sindh government, prominent personalities from the medical department, vice chancellors of various universities, principals, and professors will also be attending the event, the Administrator said.

At the convocation, 500 graduating MBBS and BDS students of 2020-21 session would be awarded degrees and medals for outstanding performance.

Dr Saif said that KMC is the only local body in the country under which a complete medical and dental college is running where, along with teaching, treatment facilities are also being provided to the citizens, and these facilities are constantly being improved.

He said that KMDC was established in 1991 and initially 50 MBBS students and 10 BDS students were admitted to the college.

He said that now 250 MBBS and 100 BDS students are given admission and strict merit and transparent policy is followed in this regard. "This is the reason why this college is among the best medical colleges in Pakistan," Dr Syed Saifur Rehman added.

He said that KMC is trying for the development of this college and all possible steps would be taken in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Governor December Event All From Government Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

President for enhanced Pakistan, Norway engagement ..

President for enhanced Pakistan, Norway engagement on trade, green energy

24 seconds ago
 UAF VC for producing tangible research work for pr ..

UAF VC for producing tangible research work for productivity increase, poverty a ..

25 seconds ago
 Kemari police hand over recovered valuables to own ..

Kemari police hand over recovered valuables to owners

26 seconds ago
 Israeli press gives Netanyahu government critical ..

Israeli press gives Netanyahu government critical reception

29 seconds ago
 Pak-China should continue to strengthen cooperatio ..

Pak-China should continue to strengthen cooperation in livestock industry: CC Pa ..

11 minutes ago
 Libya PM takes risky bet on US goodwill from Locke ..

Libya PM takes risky bet on US goodwill from Lockerbie handover

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.