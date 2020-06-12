500 ICU, HDU beds to be provided to six govt hospitals: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting decided to distribute 500 oxygenated beds, including 72 ICU and 428 HDU to six different government hospitals in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting decided to distribute 500 oxygenated beds, including 72 ICU and 428 HDU to six different government hospitals in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by minister health, chief secretary, PSCM, Secretary finance, Secretary health, Brigadier Sami of Corps 5, Dr Bari and others, said a statement.

The chief minister said that every government hospital situation in different localities of the city should have ICU and HDU wards.

In consultation with the health department and other experts, the chief minister approved to provide 16 ICU beds, 64 HDU to Sindh Govt hospital, Korangi 5, 20 ICU and 55 HDU beds to Qattar hospital, Orangi, 18 ICU and 57 HDU beds to Sindh Govt hospital, Liaquatabad, 10 ICU and 65 HDU beds to Sindh Government hospital Karachi, eight ICU and 34 HDU beds to 50-beded hospital Malakand Metrovil, 100 HDU beds to Abbasi Shaheed hospital and 53 HDU beds reserved for buffer stock.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also directed the officials concerned to provide necessary equipments to the Field Isolation Center, Expo Center Karachi.

It may be noted that these 500 beds have been provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to the Sindh government.