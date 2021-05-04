500 illegally stored sugar bags recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Magistrate recovered 500 bags of sugar,illegally stored at a village Basti Gadi near tehsil Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :

According to official sources,Special Magistrate Kot Addu Malik Abdul Hameed alongwith officials of Special Branch raided the village and recovered 500 bags of sugar illegally stored at the house of a citizen namely Muhammad Aamir. The team took bags in to the custody and started legal action against the hoarder.