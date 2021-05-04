UrduPoint.com
500 Illegally Stored Sugar Bags Recovered

Tue 04th May 2021

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Special Magistrate recovered 500 bags of sugar,illegally stored at a village Basti Gadi near tehsil Kot Addu.

According to official sources,Special Magistrate Kot Addu Malik Abdul Hameed alongwith officials of Special Branch raided the village and recovered 500 bags of sugar illegally stored at the house of a citizen namely Muhammad Aamir. The team took bags in to the custody and started legal action against the hoarder.

More Stories From Pakistan

