UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

500 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive To Inaugurate Celebrations Of 550th Birth Anniversary Of Guru Nanak

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:18 PM

500 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive to inaugurate celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Pakistan on Tuesday allowed a special delegation of around 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims to inaugurate the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday allowed a special delegation of around 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims to inaugurate the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

A special jatha (caravan) of around 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Wagah border on Tuesday morning, a message of Pakistan High Commission New Delhi reaching here said and added that the pilgrims would commence the celebrations in connection with Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary from his birthplace in Nankana Sahib on Thursday, August 1.

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued visas to the Indian Sikh Pilgrims who are partaking in the special jatha on July 26. These visas have been granted over and above the issuance of thousands of visas every year under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, the message said.

It said that Pakistan feels honored that celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak by Indian Sikhs are being started from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.The Government of Pakistan was taking a number of important initiatives including opening of the Kartarpur Corridor to make the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak memorable and historic, the statement said and added that the Government of Pakistan also believed in the policy of promoting visits to religious shrines and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and India, the statement added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India New Delhi Nankana Sahib Wagah July August Border From Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

SDPW commences second phase of Al Rahmaniyah garde ..

4 minutes ago

RTA introduces pioneering VR technology to train o ..

19 minutes ago

British art dealer who stole millions of dollars g ..

51 seconds ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Da ..

19 minutes ago

Caster Semenya to miss Doha worlds after Swiss cou ..

52 seconds ago

Govt strongly believes in supremacy of law: Usman ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.