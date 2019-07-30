500 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive to inaugurate celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Pakistan on Tuesday allowed a special delegation of around 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims to inaugurate the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan on Tuesday allowed a special delegation of around 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims to inaugurate the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

A special jatha (caravan) of around 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Wagah border on Tuesday morning, a message of Pakistan High Commission New Delhi reaching here said and added that the pilgrims would commence the celebrations in connection with Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary from his birthplace in Nankana Sahib on Thursday, August 1.

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued visas to the Indian Sikh Pilgrims who are partaking in the special jatha on July 26. These visas have been granted over and above the issuance of thousands of visas every year under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, the message said.

It said that Pakistan feels honored that celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak by Indian Sikhs are being started from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.The Government of Pakistan was taking a number of important initiatives including opening of the Kartarpur Corridor to make the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak memorable and historic, the statement said and added that the Government of Pakistan also believed in the policy of promoting visits to religious shrines and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and India, the statement added.