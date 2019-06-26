500 Indian Sikh yatrees due in city on Thursday

About 500 Indian Sikh yatrees will arrive at Wagah railway station here on Thursday by a special train to observe the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :About 500 Indian Sikh yatrees will arrive at Wagah railway station here on Thursday by a special train to observe the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

Evacuee Trust Property board (BTPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh and other Sikh leaders will receive them at the railway station.

Official sources said that renovation work on 'Samadhi' of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh had been completed while all arrangements including security, accommodation, journey and medical facilities had also been completed for Sikh yatrees.

The central ceremony of anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh will be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on June 29, in which Sikhs belonging to all over the world would attend the ceremony.

The Sikh yatrees will also visit Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, Kartarpur Narowal, Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal, Janumasthan Nankana Sahib, Sacha Sauda Farooqabad and perform their rituals.

The Sikh yatrees will return back to home (India) on July 6 by a special train.