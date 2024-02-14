Open Menu

500-kg Adulterated Khoya Discarded:

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 500-kg adulterated ‘khoya’ and 200 litres of milk over adulteration here on Wednesday.

According to a PFA spokesman,the food safety team raided a production unit in the area of Jhal Chakian where khoya was being prepared with mixing of vegetable ghee and starch.

The team discarded 500-kg unhealthy khoya on the spot and seized material and machinery as well.

Later,the food safety team disposed of 200 liters of milk over adulteration in the city.

Cases were registered against the violators.

