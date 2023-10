SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 500-kg dead chicken during a raid

at Chak No 84 NB and discarded it on Tuesday.

A spokesman said the PFA team got registered a case against the supplier

in Jhal Chakian police station.

The accused confessed that dead chickens was to be sold at various hotels

and restaurants.