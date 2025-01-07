500 kg dead chicken seized, accused arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) has seized more than 500 kilograms (kg) dead chicken and arrested an accused along with mini loader from the area of Thikriwala police station.

PFA spokesman said here on Tuesday that PFA team on a tip-off intercepted a mini loader near Sadhar Bypass on Jhang Road and recovered 500 kg dead chicken from it.

The team arrested an accused from the spot, who was carrying the dead chicken to supply it at various eatery shops, hotels and restaurants in the city.

The accused was handed over to the police while further action was under progress, he added.