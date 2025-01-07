Open Menu

500 Kg Dead Chicken Seized, Accused Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM

500 kg dead chicken seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) has seized more than 500 kilograms (kg) dead chicken and arrested an accused along with mini loader from the area of Thikriwala police station.

PFA spokesman said here on Tuesday that PFA team on a tip-off intercepted a mini loader near Sadhar Bypass on Jhang Road and recovered 500 kg dead chicken from it.

The team arrested an accused from the spot, who was carrying the dead chicken to supply it at various eatery shops, hotels and restaurants in the city.

The accused was handed over to the police while further action was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Dead Police Punjab Police Station Road Jhang Progress From Mini

Recent Stories

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

42 minutes ago
 FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for ti ..

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..

47 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, bri ..

1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..

57 minutes ago
 MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strat ..

MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans

1 hour ago
 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thurs ..

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

2 hours ago
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons

2 hours ago
 95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hi ..

95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

2 hours ago
 Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old rec ..

Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil

2 hours ago
 Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations s ..

Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan