500 kg polythene bags recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The environment department and the municipal committee recovered 500 kg polythene bags during a joint crackdown launched across the district on Wednesday.

Taking action on the directives of Lahore High Court (LHC) for banning the use of polythene bags, the district administration, together with the environment department, launched a crackdown across the district and recovered 500 kg polythene bags.

The district administration urged masses to avoid using polythene bags they were becoming one of the major reasons behind sewerage related issues in the city.

The crackdown would continue on daily basis without any discrimination and LHC orders would be implemented strictly, the district administration said.