500 Kg Sick, Dead Chickens Destroyed: PFA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Sargodha conducted a major operation at Khayaam Chowk here on Sunday and 500 kg sick and dead chickens were destroyed, while two suppliers were arrested.

On the instructions of the Punjab Food Authority DG, action is being taken against those doing illegal business of supplying dead chickens.

A food safety team took action at Khayaam Chowk on a tip-off.

Sick and dead chickens worth Rs0.5 million were destroyed.

The chickens were recovered from a vehicle which were being supplied for sale in the area. The team took immediate action and saved people of Sargodha from eating sick and dead chickens, a spokesman said.

