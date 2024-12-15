500-kg unhygienic sugar, 210-kg quinoa seeds seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 500-kilogram (kg) unhygienic sugar, 210-kg quinoa seeds and 55-kg other hazardous material from three food outlets in Faisalabad.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that the PFA teams under supervision of Additional Director Operations Tariq Mehmood Gill conducted surprise raids at three outlets in Small Estate, People’s Colony and Ghulam Fareed Nagar and seized 500 kg unhygienic sugar, 210 kg quinoa seeds, 55 kg untraceable hazardous material in addition to a large quantity of expired fish.

The teams also confiscated 242 kg flour, 63 cartons of biscuits and heavy quantity of vanaspati ghee and turmeric in addition to taking machinery, chemicals and other items into custody besides sealing premises of these outlets on charge of violating health laws, he added.