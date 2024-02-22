500 Kites Recovered, Four Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Recent Stories
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Analysts pins hopes on new coalition to redress acute economic crisis10 minutes ago
-
Man killed over family dispute20 minutes ago
-
Protecting bar interests top priority: DBA secretary20 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow26 minutes ago
-
17 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted29 minutes ago
-
Chances of rains, snowfall in upper parts of KP30 minutes ago
-
Police launches crackdown against unauthorized number plates, helmets30 minutes ago
-
'Importance of books, library can not be ignored'40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 27 kite flyers, sellers with 1600 kites, 31 string rolls40 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court40 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur stresses maintenance law & order across region49 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked49 minutes ago