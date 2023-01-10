UrduPoint.com

500 KV Lahore North Grid Station To Be Ready By March 2024

A mega project 500 kV Lahore North grid station of National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) will be completed by March 2024 with an estimated cost of Rs 24.7 billion

The project was being constructed by utilizing the loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB), official sources told APP here. The completion would take 630 days and would further improve the reliability of the NTDC, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) system networks, they said.

The said that the project would also help provide additional source of power supply to meet the growing demand for LESCO.

They said the 500 kV grid station Lahore North would also play an important role to reduce system and line losses besides improving the voltage profile of associated LESCO and GEPCO network.

The Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan has laid the foundation stone of 500 kV grid station Lahore North and 220 kV grid station Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and allied transmission lines in district Sheikhupura with a cost of around Rs.

24 billion in total. He also inaugurated the associated transmission of QABP grid station, i.e., 04 km long Transmission Line IN / OUT from Bandala-Kala Shah Kaku Circuit -I & II.

He said that the government is focusing on the production of cheap electricity from indigenous resources like Thar coal, wind, solar and hydel. He said that 2000 MW of cheap power from Thar coal alone will be added to the national grid before the end of June-2023.

Similarly, 220 kV Quaid-e-Azam Business Park grid station would be completed in last quarter of the current year and it would cost Rs 3 billion. The project would meet the load demand of Quiad-e-Azam Business Park Special Economic Zone being developed by Punjab Industrial Estate Development Management Company.\395

