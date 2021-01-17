UrduPoint.com
500-kV Rawat Grid Station Maintenance Postponed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

500-kV Rawat grid station maintenance postponed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The annual maintenance work on 132-kV bus bar at 500-kV Rawat grid station, that was to be carried out on January 18-19, 2021, has been postponed, according to a spokesperson for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDCL) Headquarters.

He said on Sunday that due to cancellation of the grid maintenance, there would be no power shutdown/load-management in areas of IESCO (Islamabad Electric Supply Company).

