500 KV Transmission Line To Cost Rs8.3 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 02:23 PM

500 kV transmission line to cost Rs8.3 billion

Work on 113 kilometer long 500kV double circuit quad bundle transmission line has been started from Nokkhar Grid Station Gujranwala to Lahore North Grid Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Work on 113 kilometer long 500kV double circuit quad bundle transmission line has been started from Nokkhar Grid Station Gujranwala to Lahore North Grid Station.

The transmission line project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs8.3 billion, sources told APP here.

The sources said the project was executed by National Transmission and Despatch Company (Ltd) and it would be subsequently connected with HVDC Converter Station, Lahore for dispersal of power. The project would facilitate the dispersal of power from +660 kV bipolar convertor station Lahore by connecting the two 500kV circuits of HVAC transmission lines with the national grid.

They said the project would also help in dispersal of 969MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project with national grid. It would help in improvement of voltage profile and power supply system of LESCO & GEPCO areas besides help in reducing the forced load shedding in the areas of Ravi, Kala Shah Kaku, Ghazi Road, Bund Road, Muridky, Kamoki, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala.

In addition to improve the reliability and stability of NTDC, LESCO & GEPCO networks, the project would cater for the growing electricity demand of consumers of aforementioned areas.

They said the project would also support the government's plan for rural electrification programme in terms of village electrification.

The project would also help to meet the demand of agri, industrial and commercial consumers, which will increase income generation and job opportunities of the relevant areas, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that NTDC is ambitiously working on different projects of transmission lines and grid stations across the country and construction work is being completed on fast track.

