500 KW Grid Station Being Installed In AIIC Speedily

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

500 KW grid station being installed in AIIC speedily

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that 500 kw grid station is being constructed on fast track basis on top priority at state of the art Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a mega project under CPEC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that 500 kw grid station is being constructed on fast track basis on top priority at state of the art Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a mega project under CPEC.

Talking to a delegation of investors here Wednesday, he said that he had had fruitful meeting with FESCO Chief Executive Bashir Ahmad who told that construction of grid is in full swing under the supervision of a team of highly qualified engineers and hoped to accomplish this task well ahead of schedule. He said progress of grid construction is being monitored on monthly basis to fully ensure quality of work and standards of construction.

Mian Kashif said GM Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) and his technical teams also gave categorical assurance that sanctioned quota of gas would be made available at the industrial city soon after laying of pipelines.

He said that as desired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, investors would be provided all facilities under one window operation including new connections of gas and electricity.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking personal interests for timely completion of this gigantic project of national importance which would help bring industrial revolution in city country mainly aimed at greater weal of down trodden and poor segments of the society besides ushering an era of prosperity and development.

FIEDMC Chief said PM Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood and Minister Industries Punjab Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal have assured full support and cooperation to achieve the targets. He said in first phase Rs 7 billion have so far been spent in a transparent manners strictly adhering to PEPRA rules and nearly 20 units havestarted production in the area of first phase.

