500 Liter Adulterated Milk Discarded

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:33 PM

500 liter adulterated milk discarded

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq, during the quality checking of fresh milk discarded more than 500 liters adulterated milk and imposed Rs6000 fine on sellers.

To ensure the provision of standard fresh milk to the citizens of Abbottabad additional assistant commissioner-1 Qamar Zia Malik along with livestock experts and mobile laboratory conducted a quality check at Salhad which was the hub of milk supply to the city.

The inspecting team collected 20 milk samples from milk carrying vehicles and motorcycles, after testing the samples in mobile lab 17 were found adulterated and only 3 were pure.

In 17 milk samples, the sellers have added water and two have added Quaternary Ammonium Compound (QAC) chemical, additional AC discarded more than 500 liters milk and imposed 6000 rupees fine on them and also warned them if they would be found guilty next time then they would also be sent to jail.

