500 Liter Adulterated Milk Wasted, Fines Imposed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2023 | 05:50 PM

500 liter adulterated milk wasted, fines imposed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) has wasted about 500 liters of adulterated milk and imposed fines

of Rs 150,000 over violations in Dera Ismail Khan during the three-day special campaign against milk adulteration.

The campaign was launched following the directions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and FS&HFA Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmad had formed a special team at the district level. The team comprised representatives from FS&HFA, Dairy Development and livestock department and district administration.

The team conducted operations at different places at different times across the district and collected over 150 samples which were tested for both water and chemical adulteration with the help of a state-of-the-art mobile food testing laboratory.

The chemical adulteration was not found in any of the collected milk samples, however, water adulteration was found in several samples. The fines amounting upto Rs 150,000 were imposed on adulteration of water while 500 liters of milk was destroyed.

On this occasion, the Deputy Director said that the corrupt mafia would be dealt with iron hands.

More Stories From Pakistan