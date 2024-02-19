500 liter adulterated oil wasted

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) About 500 liter of edible oil prepared from poultry was seized and wasted at Multan Road, according to a statement issued by the Punjab Food Authority here on Monday.

There was no sealing and labeling on the drums as it was being carried out openly, the statement said.

The action was taken on tip-off of the vigilance team.

DG Food Authority, Asim Javed said that the case was registered against the accused person. He said that the substandard oil was to be supplied to various food production units, hotels, and snack factories.

He said that the health of the masses is not uncompromisable and no concession would be granted to the accused people in this regard.