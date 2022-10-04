UrduPoint.com

500 Liter Milk Discarded

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 07:39 PM

500 liter milk discarded

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had discarded 500 liter adulterated milk here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) had discarded 500 liter adulterated milk here on Tuesday.

A spokesman of PFA said that PFA team headed by Deputy Director Operations Ammar Javaid conducted surprise checking of milk shops in Bawa Chak and found adulterated milk at a shop.

The team seized more than 500 liter milk from the shop which was later on discarded in addition to issuing strict warning to shopkeeper, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab From

Recent Stories

Over Rs62 bn disbursed among 2,486,711 flood affec ..

Over Rs62 bn disbursed among 2,486,711 flood affected families

34 seconds ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, three terrorists k ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, three terrorists killed in Hassan Khel attack: I ..

35 seconds ago
 Senate passes motion authorizing Chairman to nomin ..

Senate passes motion authorizing Chairman to nominate members in parliamentary c ..

37 seconds ago
 SEZs under CPEC to further augment Pakistan's indu ..

SEZs under CPEC to further augment Pakistan's industrial growth: President

39 seconds ago
 Steps afoot to increase resources of KMC: Administ ..

Steps afoot to increase resources of KMC: Administrator Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar Corps Commander meets tribal elders of gr ..

Peshawar Corps Commander meets tribal elders of grand Uthman Zai Jirga: ISPR

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.