500 liter milk discarded

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had discarded 500 liter adulterated milk here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) had discarded 500 liter adulterated milk here on Tuesday.

A spokesman of PFA said that PFA team headed by Deputy Director Operations Ammar Javaid conducted surprise checking of milk shops in Bawa Chak and found adulterated milk at a shop.

The team seized more than 500 liter milk from the shop which was later on discarded in addition to issuing strict warning to shopkeeper, he added.