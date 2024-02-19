500 liter substandard edible oil seized

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A food safety team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 500 liters of substandard edible oil in an operation at Multan Road here on Monday.

The team led by director of operations PFA Shahzad Khan Magsi stopped a vehicle at Multan Road and found it was loaded with drums containing edible oil extracted from poultry waste that was harmful to human health. The drums were not sealed and there was no label on any of them.

The PFA team prevented the supply of substandard oil to food production units, hotels, and snack preparation units.

Samples of the edible oil have been sent to the laboratory for analysis. PFA got a case registered against the supplier.

Director General (DG) PFA Asim Javed said that poor quality oil being supplied in improper packing can cause diseases and expressed determination for strictly dealing with any element involved in playing with the lives of people in the name of food.

APP/hus/ifi