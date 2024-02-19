500 Liter Substandard Edible Oil Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A food safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 500 liters of substandard edible oil in an operation at Multan road here on Monday.
The team led by director operations PFA Shahzad Khan Magsi stopped a vehicle at Multan road and found it was loaded with drums containing edible oil extracted from poultry waste that was harmful for human health.
The drums were not sealed and there no label on any of them.
The PFA team prevented the supply of substandard oil to food production units, hotels and snacks preparation units. Samples of the edible oil have been sent to laboratory for analysis. PFA got a case registered against the supplier.
DG PFA Asim Javed said that poor quality oil being supplied in improper packing can cause diseases and expressed determination not to spare any element involved in playing with the life of people in the name of food.
