500-liter unhygienic milk discarded

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded more than 500 liters of unhygienic and adulterated milk in addition to imposing Rs 78,000 fine on the accused.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that the PFA teams checked more than 25,000 litres of milk, which was being transported in 37 vehicles on different roads of Faisalabad, and found more than 500-liter milk adulterated and unhygienic.

Therefore, the PFA officials discarded the milk and imposed fine on the culprits.