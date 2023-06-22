Open Menu

500-liter Unhygienic Milk Discarded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 07:48 PM

500-liter unhygienic milk discarded

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded more than 500 liters of unhygienic and adulterated milk in addition to imposing Rs 78,000 fine on the accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded more than 500 liters of unhygienic and adulterated milk in addition to imposing Rs 78,000 fine on the accused.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that the PFA teams checked more than 25,000 litres of milk, which was being transported in 37 vehicles on different roads of Faisalabad, and found more than 500-liter milk adulterated and unhygienic.

Therefore, the PFA officials discarded the milk and imposed fine on the culprits.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Fine Vehicles

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

22 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

17 minutes ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

17 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

17 minutes ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

17 minutes ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

17 minutes ago
 RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid u ..

RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

15 minutes ago
 Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May ..

Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May 9 riots trial case

15 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tola

15 minutes ago
 Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP fiel ..

Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP field

16 minutes ago
 Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG F ..

Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG Faisalabad Development Authorit ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan