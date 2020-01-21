500 Liters Liquor Seized, Accused Arrested In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:28 PM
Peoples Colony police have seized 500 liters liquor and arrested drug trafficker on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : Peoples Colony police have seized 500 liters liquor and arrested drug trafficker on Tuesday.
Police spokesman said today that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in nabbing a drug pusher Imran alias Mani red handed while pushing narcotics.
The police recovered 500 liters Liquor from his possession.
Further investigation is in progress.