500 Liters Liquor Seized, Accused Arrested In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:28 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : Peoples Colony police have seized 500 liters liquor and arrested drug trafficker on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said today that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in nabbing a drug pusher Imran alias Mani red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 500 liters Liquor from his possession.

Further investigation is in progress.

