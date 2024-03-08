Open Menu

500 Liters Of Harmful Milk Destroyed In Loralai Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 09:52 PM

500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown

At least 500 liters of detergent (Surf) found, harmful milk was destroyed in crackdown against adulteration mafia in Loralai by Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) At least 500 liters of detergent (Surf) found, harmful milk was destroyed in crackdown against adulteration mafia in Loralai by Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) on Friday.

According to BFA spokesman, a fine was also imposed on the milk seller involved in the scandalous business of adulteration besides, hundreds of liters of expired cooking oil of a well-known company were also seized during operations in Loralai along with the district administration.

Extra virgin cooking oil was found in a well-known restaurant and was being used in cooking, the restaurant owner was fined for violating the rules, during the inspection action was taken against 2 other restaurants for violation of SOPs, the spokesman said.

Earlier, on-the-spot testing of milk samples was done to check the quality of milk.

Actions against the mixed mafia were conducted under the leadership of Deputy Director BFA (Loralai) Sharafuddin and in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Zehri.

On this occasion, the citizens appreciated the steps taken by the Balochistan Food Authority for the elimination of defective and adulterated food.

During the destruction of adulterated milk and expired cooking oil, the citizens expressed the hope that due to the continued actions of the authority, complete disposal of substandard and harmful food would be possible.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Company Oil Fine Loralai

Recent Stories

PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing perso ..

PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..

3 minutes ago
 Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

3 minutes ago
 Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey St ..

Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium

3 minutes ago
 CED organises seminar to mark International Women' ..

CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day

8 minutes ago
 Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record ..

Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures

8 minutes ago
 Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

8 minutes ago
AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of Marc ..

AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March

8 minutes ago
 PU marks World’s Women Day

PU marks World’s Women Day

2 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Gladiators opt to bowl first against Zalmi

PSL 9: Gladiators opt to bowl first against Zalmi

2 hours ago
 Few women know alcohol linked to breast cancer: WH ..

Few women know alcohol linked to breast cancer: WHO Europe

2 hours ago
 WASA disconnects 163 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 163 connections of defaulters

2 hours ago
 SECP celebrates Int’l Women Day; reaffirms commi ..

SECP celebrates Int’l Women Day; reaffirms commitment to promote gender divers ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan