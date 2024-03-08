500 Liters Of Harmful Milk Destroyed In Loralai Crackdown
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 09:52 PM
At least 500 liters of detergent (Surf) found, harmful milk was destroyed in crackdown against adulteration mafia in Loralai by Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) on Friday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) At least 500 liters of detergent (Surf) found, harmful milk was destroyed in crackdown against adulteration mafia in Loralai by Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) on Friday.
According to BFA spokesman, a fine was also imposed on the milk seller involved in the scandalous business of adulteration besides, hundreds of liters of expired cooking oil of a well-known company were also seized during operations in Loralai along with the district administration.
Extra virgin cooking oil was found in a well-known restaurant and was being used in cooking, the restaurant owner was fined for violating the rules, during the inspection action was taken against 2 other restaurants for violation of SOPs, the spokesman said.
Earlier, on-the-spot testing of milk samples was done to check the quality of milk.
Actions against the mixed mafia were conducted under the leadership of Deputy Director BFA (Loralai) Sharafuddin and in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Zehri.
On this occasion, the citizens appreciated the steps taken by the Balochistan Food Authority for the elimination of defective and adulterated food.
During the destruction of adulterated milk and expired cooking oil, the citizens expressed the hope that due to the continued actions of the authority, complete disposal of substandard and harmful food would be possible.
Recent Stories
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..
Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title
Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures
Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays
AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March
PU marks World’s Women Day
PSL 9: Gladiators opt to bowl first against Zalmi
Few women know alcohol linked to breast cancer: WHO Europe
WASA disconnects 163 connections of defaulters
SECP celebrates Int’l Women Day; reaffirms commitment to promote gender divers ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghazala welcomes resolution giving Z.A. Bhutto as Shaheed status3 minutes ago
-
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: Kayani3 minutes ago
-
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day8 minutes ago
-
PU marks World’s Women Day2 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 163 connections of defaulters2 hours ago
-
Police arrest smuggler, recover narcotics2 hours ago
-
Commissioner visits Dakh Graveyard to review arrangements2 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews measure taken against narcotics, drug abuse2 hours ago
-
PFA teams to perform duties in three shifts during Ramadan2 hours ago
-
CM directs to accelerate work of Quetta Development Package2 hours ago
-
CDA takes action against illegal constructions2 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews AIDS control in Bahawalpur2 hours ago