500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) At least 500 liters of detergent (Surf) found, harmful milk was destroyed in crackdown against adulteration mafia in Loralai by Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) on Friday.

According to BFA spokesman, a fine was also imposed on the milk seller involved in the scandalous business of adulteration besides, hundreds of liters of expired cooking oil of a well-known company were also seized during operations in Loralai along with the district administration.

Extra virgin cooking oil was found in a well-known restaurant and was being used in cooking, the restaurant owner was fined for violating the rules, during the inspection action was taken against 2 other restaurants for violation of SOPs, the spokesman said.

Earlier, on-the-spot testing of milk samples was done to check the quality of milk.

Actions against the mixed mafia were conducted under the leadership of Deputy Director BFA (Loralai) Sharafuddin and in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Zehri.

On this occasion, the citizens appreciated the steps taken by the Balochistan Food Authority for the elimination of defective and adulterated food.

During the destruction of adulterated milk and expired cooking oil, the citizens expressed the hope that due to the continued actions of the authority, complete disposal of substandard and harmful food would be possible.