500 Litre Adulterated Milk Disposed Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

500 litre adulterated milk disposed off

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has recovered 500 litre adulterated milk while imposing fine on the owners of milk production units during a raid at Village 505/EB on Wednesday.

A team of PFA conducted a raid at a milk production unit and recovered 500 litre adulterated milk which was prepared by using different chemicals.

The recovered milk was disposed off by the PFA team and a fine of Rs 12000 was also imposed on the owner.

In a statement issued here, the Director General PFA Shoaib Jadoon said that the people involved in business of adulterated milk would be treated with iron hands adding that eradication of adulteration of food items was top priority.

