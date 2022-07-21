500-litre Liquor Seized, Accused Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 06:47 PM
The Gulberg police have arrested a drug-trafficker and recovered 500-litre liquor from him
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Gulberg police have arrested a drug-trafficker and recovered 500-litre liquor from him.
A spokesman said on Thursday that the police conducted a raid in Gulberg and arrested Shahim red-handed trafficking 500 litres of liquor. He was sent behind bars for further investigation.