500-litre liquor seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Gulberg police have arrested a drug-trafficker and recovered 500-litre liquor from him.

A spokesman said on Thursday that the police conducted a raid in Gulberg and arrested Shahim red-handed trafficking 500 litres of liquor. He was sent behind bars for further investigation.