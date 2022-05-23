UrduPoint.com

500-litre Liquor Seized,three Accused Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 02:07 PM

500-litre liquor seized,three accused arrested

Thikriwala police arrested three drug traffickers and recovered more than 500 litres liquor from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police arrested three drug traffickers and recovered more than 500 litres liquor from their possession.

Police said on Monday that the team on a tip-off conducted raid in chak 275-JB and nabbed two drug pushers Anwar, etc.

red handed while transporting more than 380 liter liquor in a car.

Similarly, Millat Town arrested a drug trafficker Rafaqat from Chak 198-RB and recovered 120 litre liquor from him.

The accused were locked behind the bars,while further investigation was underway, he added.

