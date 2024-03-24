Open Menu

500-litre Liquor, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024

500-litre liquor, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Cantonment police launched a crackdown on drug-pushers and illegal weapon-holders, here on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that the raiding teams arrested three alleged criminals and recovered 500 lifters of liquor and weapons from them.

Further investigation was under way.

