500 litres adulterated milk discarded

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Aun Haider Gondal, the district administration Sunday conducted raids in the city against adulterated milk.

Following the orders Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Jan Bakht Zeb established a check point at the entry point of Chakdara and inspected milk containers and sent sample to testing lab.

On the basis of lab reports the AC seized and discarded 500 litres adulterated milk and imposed heavy fine on the culprits.