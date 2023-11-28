Open Menu

500 Litres Substandard Milk, Expired Snacks, Edible Items Discarded

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday conducted raids in Mardan, Peshawar and Dir Upper against adulteration mafia and confiscated and discarded 500 litres of substandard milk, expired snacks, mislabeled edible items.

According to the spokesman of the Food Authority, a team visited vendors of dairy products in Par Hoti bazaar in district Mardan and confiscated more than 500 litres of adulterated milk having ammonium sulphate and cane sugar.

The team sealed the shop and discarded the milk on the spot while legal action was also initiated against the shop owner.

Similarly, during an inspection of various bazaars and markets in district Dir Upper, the Food Authority recovered 35 litres of expired beverages, 45 kg of mislabeled snacks and 38 packs of fake pudding mix.

Later, a team of Food authorities visited canteens at the University of Peshawar and sealed a canteen over poor hygienic conditions. Heavy fines were imposed on the shopkeepers.

