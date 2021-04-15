UrduPoint.com
500 Low-cost Apartments Ready To Be Built In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:04 PM

About 500 low-cost apartments were ready to be built near Madni Chowk here under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in order to meet dwelling requirements for the marginalized section of the society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :About 500 low-cost apartments were ready to be built near Madni Chowk here under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in order to meet dwelling requirements for the marginalized section of the society.

Punjab government finally gave go ahead with the scheme to be initiated in the city, Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chattha stated this in ceremony titled Clean and Green Pakistan arranged on Thursday.

He appealed masses to cooperate with him and entire team to carry out mission of Clean and Green Pakistan envisioned by PM of Pakistan.

He said plantation drive was a joint effort, adding that every person of all walks of life must have to make input for success of the campaign.

He said all apartments would be constructed on land of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency. I hope it would prove a gift for poor strata of the society, he maintained.

The Secretary hinted that the scheme would offer people to acquire houses on low premiums with easy conditions.

He praised banking sector as all banks were extending out of the box cooperation with the housing authority to materialize the project.

Replying to a question regarding the time frame for completion of the project, he said it would be completed at its earliest without any delay.

