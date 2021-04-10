UrduPoint.com
500-metric-ton Subsidised Sugar Supplied To 60 Dealers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

The city district administration has successfully supplied over 500-metric-ton subsidised sugar to 60 registered sugar dealers of the city to ensure availability of the sugar in markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration has successfully supplied over 500-metric-ton subsidised sugar to 60 registered sugar dealers of the city to ensure availability of the sugar in markets.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, around 50,000 bags of 50-kg each were distributed among 60 sugar dealers.

He said that the district administration was taking concrete steps to provide sugar on controlled rates to every citizen.

He said that sugar dealers of Kashmir Park, Yateem Khana, GT Road Shahdara, Naeem Shaheed Road Samnabad, Hanjarwal, Allama Iqbal zone, Khokha Stop, Bund Road, Shah Alam Gate, Green Town, LOS Road, Husnainabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shezan Factory Bund Road, Mohlanwal, Saggian Road, Akbari Mandi and Gulber were enlisted in the supply chain of the district administration and they all had stocks of subsidised sugar supplied by the department.

