500 MW floating solar power plant to be installed at Kanjhar Lake: Sindh energy minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's first eco-friendly 500 MW floating solar power plant will be installed at Kanjhar Lake, Provincial Minister for Energy Sindh, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said on Thursday.

The minister, in a meeting with officials of power companies said that the feasibility study of the project having potential to attract an investment of $400 million is in final stages while Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued in the regard.

The minister hoped that Pakistan's first solar power project floating on the water of Lake Kanjhar would start generating electricity in 2 years after going through the approval process.

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that this first and unique floating solar power plant project of its kind in Pakistan will not only provide 500 MW of environmentally friendly electricity but will also create employment opportunities in the province besides further boosting tourism at famous local tourist spot of Kanjhar Lake.

He said that this 500 MW eco-friendly power project to be another milestone of the achievements of the Sindh government.