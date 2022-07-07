UrduPoint.com

500 MW Floating Solar Power Plant To Be Installed At Kanjhar Lake: Sindh Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 08:41 PM

500 MW floating solar power plant to be installed at Kanjhar Lake: Sindh energy minister

Pakistan's first eco-friendly 500 MW floating solar power plant will be installed at Kanjhar Lake, Provincial Minister for Energy Sindh, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's first eco-friendly 500 MW floating solar power plant will be installed at Kanjhar Lake, Provincial Minister for Energy Sindh, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said on Thursday.

The minister, in a meeting with officials of power companies said that the feasibility study of the project having potential to attract an investment of $400 million is in final stages while Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued in the regard.

The minister hoped that Pakistan's first solar power project floating on the water of Lake Kanjhar would start generating electricity in 2 years after going through the approval process.

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that this first and unique floating solar power plant project of its kind in Pakistan will not only provide 500 MW of environmentally friendly electricity but will also create employment opportunities in the province besides further boosting tourism at famous local tourist spot of Kanjhar Lake.

He said that this 500 MW eco-friendly power project to be another milestone of the achievements of the Sindh government.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Electricity Water Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Kabaddi competitions start in Charsadda

Kabaddi competitions start in Charsadda

47 seconds ago
 Miftah stresses further strengthening of trade wit ..

Miftah stresses further strengthening of trade with Canada

48 seconds ago
 Eid-u-Azha Holidays: OGRA advises chief secretarie ..

Eid-u-Azha Holidays: OGRA advises chief secretaries to facilitate tourists, ensu ..

3 minutes ago
 Police bust street criminal gang, recover stolen v ..

Police bust street criminal gang, recover stolen valuables

3 minutes ago
 Abbottabad police trace blind murder case

Abbottabad police trace blind murder case

3 minutes ago
 More monsoon rains predicted during Eid holidays: ..

More monsoon rains predicted during Eid holidays: NDMA

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.