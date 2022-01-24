500 people get free meals daily at Ehsaas Dastarkhwan:Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad Monday said that Ehsaas Dastarkhwan operational at general bus stand was providing free meals to 500 poor people on a daily basis in the city of saints.

During a visit to the Ehsaas free meal facility accompanying Deputy Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan, the officials took food along with the people and talked to them for some time. Commissioner heaped praise on district administration on keeping the facility operational in service of the people.

There could be no better service than feeding the deserving poor, he observed.

Dr. Irshad said that network of Ehsaas free meal service has expanded across Punjab and won praise from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the chief secretary Punjab.

DC said that separate arrangement has been made for poor women to eat food at the center that being run with the help from philanthropists.

ADCR Tayyab Khan, secretary RTA Rana Mohsin and other officials were present.