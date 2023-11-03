500 people reach to hospitals due to toxic smog

As many as 500 people have fallen sick due to toxic smog and reached the emergencies of local hospitals, during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) As many as 500 people have fallen sick due to toxic smog and reached the emergencies of local hospitals, during the last 24 hours.

The smog has become a real threat to citizens in the provincial metropolis, as the air pollution rate in the provincial capital increased to an alarming level.

Lahore is again on the top of the world's most polluted cities these days. According to the Punjab Health Department (PHD) sources, more than 200 patients reached Jinnah Hospital, 150 patients each reached Mayo and Gangaram Hospitals.

Prof Ashraf Zia of Jinnah Hospital told APP that complaints of dry cough, sore throat, itchy eyes and difficulty in breathing are being reported due to smog.

He said that number of patients have also been increased with problems of nose, ear, throat and lungs.

Medical experts have suggested that the respiratory patients should take special precautions during smog, adding they should not go out of their homes, making sure to use masks and glasses and using dry fruits and coffee.

Smog and the air pollution are one of the main factors associated with the development of allergic respiratory disease, the experts said adding that it has been shown to impair lung development in children and adolescents.