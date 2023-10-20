500 power pilferers arrested in DG Khan

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) About 500 power pilferers were arrested in a crackdown by a joint venture of district administration police and MEPCO.

As many as 1080 cases were registered against 1291 accused of power stealing between the seventh of September and to 18th of October, this month, as confirmed by the official source.

The cases were lodged in police stations of DG Khan city, Sadar tehsil Tausa and Court Chhuta circles.

According to police, challans of 49 out of 500 people were referred to the court.

Further investigation was underway.