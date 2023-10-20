Open Menu

500 Power Pilferers Arrested In DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

500 power pilferers arrested in DG Khan

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) About 500 power pilferers were arrested in a crackdown by a joint venture of district administration police and MEPCO.

As many as 1080 cases were registered against 1291 accused of power stealing between the seventh of September and to 18th of October, this month, as confirmed by the official source.

The cases were lodged in police stations of DG Khan city, Sadar tehsil Tausa and Court Chhuta circles.

According to police, challans of 49 out of 500 people were referred to the court.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police September October MEPCO Court

Recent Stories

vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

31 minutes ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

31 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

56 minutes ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

2 hours ago
Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash beco ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash becomes top trend on social media

2 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in W ..

Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan encounters

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock ho ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock horns today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan