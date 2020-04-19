500 ration bags distributed among deserving families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Jinnah Iqbal South Asian Forum (JISAF) in coordination with Thinkers Forum of Pakistan have distributed 500 ration bags among deserving families in a ceremony held here at cricket Stadium Road Rawalpindi on Sunday.

JISAF Chairman Rana Abdul Baqi also read out a special message of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan who appreciated the efforts of the forum team for regularly distributing Ramazan Ration among White Collar families.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan urged upon the blessed ones to support white collar families who have lost their livelihood owing to current lockdown.

Special Joint-Dua was offered before the Allah Almighty for the wellbeing of Muslim Ummah and to save them from the coronavirus during the Holy month of Ramazan.

The Ramazan Ration distribution ceremony was also attended by the Chairman of Pakistan Green Task Force Dr. Jamal Nasir, Secretary General Thinkers Forum of Pakistan Col. (R) Bakhtiar Hakeem, Member Punjab Bar Council Sajjad Akbar Abbasi Advocate, Prof Aqeel Asiaf, Dr. Sabahat Sajjad and senior citizens.