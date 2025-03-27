500 Rescue-1122 staffers to perform duties on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A meeting was informed on Thursday that , 500 trained rescue personnel will be stationed throughout the city, ready to provide immediate medical assistance and emergency response on Eidul-Fitr days.

The meeting was called to to finalise an emergency response plan for Rescue-1122 for the festive occasion under the supervision of District Emergency Officer, Mazhar Shah. It was attended by key officials, including the Emergency Officer Control Room In-charge, Maintenance In-charge, Store In-charge, and Station In-charges.

The purpose of the meeting was to review available resources and ensure the district is well-prepared for any emergency situations during the festive period.

Mazhar Shah stated that Rescue-1122 Sargodha would remain on high alert throughout the Eidul-Fitr celebrations. "We are fully prepared to handle any emergency, ensuring the safety and well-being of the public during the holidays," said the District Emergency Officer.

As part of the preparedness plan, 26 ambulances, 6 fire brigades, 3 rescue vehicles, and 49 rescue bikes will be on standby. Ambulances and staff have been strategically deployed at key locations, including major Eidgahs across the district.

Citizens are encouraged to reach out to Rescue-1122’s toll-free helpline at 1122 for any emergency situations. Rescue-1122 is committed to ensuring a safe and secure Eid for the community.