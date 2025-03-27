500 Rescue-1122 Staffers To Perform Duties On Eid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A meeting was informed on Thursday that , 500 trained rescue personnel will be stationed throughout the city, ready to provide immediate medical assistance and emergency response on Eidul-Fitr days.
The meeting was called to to finalise an emergency response plan for Rescue-1122 for the festive occasion under the supervision of District Emergency Officer, Mazhar Shah. It was attended by key officials, including the Emergency Officer Control Room In-charge, Maintenance In-charge, Store In-charge, and Station In-charges.
The purpose of the meeting was to review available resources and ensure the district is well-prepared for any emergency situations during the festive period.
Mazhar Shah stated that Rescue-1122 Sargodha would remain on high alert throughout the Eidul-Fitr celebrations. "We are fully prepared to handle any emergency, ensuring the safety and well-being of the public during the holidays," said the District Emergency Officer.
As part of the preparedness plan, 26 ambulances, 6 fire brigades, 3 rescue vehicles, and 49 rescue bikes will be on standby. Ambulances and staff have been strategically deployed at key locations, including major Eidgahs across the district.
Citizens are encouraged to reach out to Rescue-1122’s toll-free helpline at 1122 for any emergency situations. Rescue-1122 is committed to ensuring a safe and secure Eid for the community.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..
Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
500 Rescue-1122 staffers to perform duties on Eid5 minutes ago
-
Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun retires5 minutes ago
-
DC cracks down on exam cheating, ensures transparency in Jhang centers5 minutes ago
-
Traders calls for enhanced security of markets during Eid shopping5 minutes ago
-
Minister reaffirms commitment to patient care during LGH visit5 minutes ago
-
MD WASA felicitates Hanif Abbasi on assuming office5 minutes ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal visits PMDC25 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee meeting25 minutes ago
-
PTI founder approaches IHC for scheduling appeal before Eid25 minutes ago
-
Two killed, six injured in Shangla road accident25 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to cap private medical colleges’ fee25 minutes ago