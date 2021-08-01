500 schemes worth Rs 86.9 bln being launched in division including 361 of Rwp district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :500 new schemes worth Rs 86.9 billion are being launched in Rawalpindi division, out of which 430 were approved while the rest were in process.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, a total of 361 schemes of Rawalpindi district under annual development program were approved including 264 of new and 96 were ongoing projects.

The new schemes included 33 of Highway Division, 12 of RC Division, 72 of Building Division, 50 of Local Government and Community Development, 29 of Public Health, o5 of RDA, 04 of sports Department, 05 of WASA, one small dam project and eight of other departments including Allied Hospitals, Tourism, TEVTA, Wildlife and PHA.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah chairing a review meeting of Divisional Development Working Party had directed the authorities concerned that no compromise should be made in the quality of projects and regular monitoring of all the development projects should also be ensured.

After completion, these schemes would be a boon for the people of the division, he said and informed that the meeting after detailed review, approved three schemes of Building Department, one of Highway and three of WASA.

The spokesman said, WASA had submitted projects to lay sewer line in Union Councils 21 to 29 and other projects of sewer line and drainage system in UC 1 to 12 and UC 37 and 36.

Another project for improvement and maintenance of sewerage system of Satellite Town and adjoining areas was also submitted for approval.

The Building Department had presented schemes for establishment of Government Associate College for Girls Garhi Sikandar, Government Girls High school Taxila City and Government Girls High School Malikabad Union Jalala.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to complete the projects particularly of education department on priority and the buildings, declared dangerous should be demolished.

In addition, solid steps should also be taken to address issue of missing facilities in schools and improve the quality of education.

Gulzar Hussain Shah further said that efforts should be made to complete the projects within stipulated time frame throughout the division and ensure implementation of the policy guidelines for the development projects.

Concerned officers were directed to visit their respective projects on regular basis and update public representatives as well as Commissioner office about the progress of the schemes.