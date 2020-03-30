500 security kits, 500 sanitizers dispatched to NW: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Administration Mohammad Iqbal Wazir has said that 500 security kits and 500 sanitizers have been sent to North Waziristan and handed over to the district administration.

Minister Relief said that necessary supplies were being sent to all districts and quarantine centers. The department was taking serious steps to tackle relief work against present outbreak of coronavirus, distributing masks and other protective equipment in different districts.

He said, more than 50,000 masks were arriving in Peshawar, which would be distributed to different districts.