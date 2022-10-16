UrduPoint.com

500 Sikh Yatrees To Arrive In Pakistan On Oct 26

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :About 500 Indian Sikh yatrees will arrive here on October 26, Wednesday via Wahga Border to participate in the celebrations of Sikh Religion Saka Punja Sahib.

The main ceremony of Saka Punja Sahib will be held in Hassanabad on October 30, in which, Sikh yatrees from different countries including India will participate, said official sources here on Sunday.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Habibur Rehman said the guests (Sikh yatrees) would be entertained with hospitality. He said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for Sikh yatrees besides accommodations and travelling facilities for them.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid said that on the directions of ETPBChairman, all arrangements had been finalized.

