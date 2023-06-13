UrduPoint.com

500 Stolen Phones Worth Rs 20m Returned To Owners, Dozen Stolen Bikes Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 08:23 PM

500 stolen phones worth Rs 20m returned to owners, dozen stolen bikes recovered

Multan police located and recovered over 500 mobile phones worth Rs 20 million by employing modern technology and returned these to their owners at a ceremony here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Multan police located and recovered over 500 mobile phones worth Rs 20 million by employing modern technology and returned these to their owners at a ceremony here on Tuesday.

In another development, Makhdoom Rasheed police Multan tracked down a motorcycle lifter/snatcher gang yielding recovery of twelve motorcycles worth Rs 1.4 million and arrested three criminals including the ring leader besides cash.

SSP Operations Multan Muhammad Imran handed over the stolen/snatched smartphones to their actual owners at a ceremony.

A police spokesman said that CPO Multan Mansoor Ul Haq Rana had decided to track down the accused involved in phone snatching and theft by employing modern technology and different police applications were launched to trace the criminals.

Under the supervision of SSP Operations, two teams were formed, one headed by Incharge 15 Naveed Iqbal and Incharge front Desk Muhammad Asim.

The two teams continued monitoring the mobile phones and recovered them. People expressed their delight after receiving their stolen property and thanked the police.

