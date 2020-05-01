UrduPoint.com
500 Stranded Pakistanis Repatriated From Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :As many as 500 stranded Pakistanis Friday were repatriated from Saudi Arabia who were stuck up there after the suspension of flight operations following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

A special PIA flight PK 8710 carrying 250 stranded Pakistanis departed from Jeddah for Lahore at 14:30 hours. Pakistan's Consul General at Jeddah Khalid Majid and Deputy Consul General Shaiq Ahmed Bhutto saw off the passengers at the airport, said a press release received here.

This was second of the two special flights departed from the Kingdom carrying stranded Pakistanis to their homeland. The first flight with 250 passengers departed for Islamabad from Riyadh on Friday morning.

Over 13,000 Pakistanis, mostly on short term visas and final exits, are currently stuck in Saudi Arabia due to the cancellation of international flights in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus. The Government of Pakistan is arranging special flights for their return to Pakistan.

