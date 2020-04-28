UrduPoint.com
500 Tonnes Of Ghee, Oil Recovered From Godown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:51 PM

500 tonnes of ghee, oil recovered from godown

District administration recovered 500 tonnes of ghee and oil from a godown, during a road on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration recovered 500 tonnes of ghee and oil from a godown, during a road on Tuesday.

According to official sources, assistant commissioner Abida Fareed along with special price control magistrate Abdul Ghani raided at Industrial Estate and found 500 tonnes of ghee and oil.

The official sources stated that it was one of the biggest raid against hoarder in south Punjab. Assistant commissioner submitted application with Muzaffrabad police for registration of case against alleged outlaw Kashif, the alleged manager.

