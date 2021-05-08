500 tons food items recovered from hoarders

During two successful raids in Tehsil Sadar, about 500 tons of hoarded food items including grams, pulses and other items were recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :During two successful raids in Tehsil Sadar, about 500 tons of hoarded food items including grams, pulses and other items were recovered.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool said on Friday that teams of Revenue department recovered 2470 bags of grams weighing 50 kg per bag and 2850 bags of pulses from Sheikh Amir's godown in Chak 68/J-B.

Similarly, 3663 bags of grams and 1000 bags of pulses were recovered from the godown of Sheikh Bashir in Chak 67/J-B.

He said that the godown owners have been asked to submit record of the existing items registered with the market committee, otherwise the items would be sold in the general market at government rate.