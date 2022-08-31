500 urea fertilizer bags recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Agricultural Department recovered 500 bags of urea fertilizer from a grocery store godown in Kabir Wala A team of the department headed by Deputy Director Dr Iqbal Khan Niazi along with the police raided a local grocery store where a large quantity of urea was stored.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Imran, against whom a case was registered at Sarai Sadhu police station.

Speaking on the occasion, Niazi said that no one will be allowed to exploit the farmers.

He urged the farmers to identify such elements to ask the society to avoid illegal activities.