UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

500 Vehicles Rescued As Reopening Roads Of Mulim Bagh's Kahan Mehtarzi, Qila Saifullah:Suhail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:39 PM

500 vehicles rescued as reopening roads of Mulim Bagh's Kahan Mehtarzi, Qila Saifullah:Suhail

Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur- Rehman on Tuesday said 500 vehicles were rescued in snowfall affected areas after reopening of National Highways in Qila Saifullah, Tehsil Muslim Bagh and Kahan Mehtarzai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur- Rehman on Tuesday said 500 vehicles were rescued in snowfall affected areas after reopening of National Highways in Qila Saifullah, Tehsil Muslim Bagh and Kahan Mehtarzai.

He said he was being supervised all rescue works including reopening of National Highways and provision of relief to people in the areas for betterment of affected people in the areas, said press release here.

On the occasion, passengers, drivers of vehicles and other people appreciated efforts of Commissioner Zhob Division Zhob along with his team and provincial government in order to take responsible measures to restore traffic system on National Highway in respective areas after hectic efforts day and night.

Addressing on the occasion, Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur-Rehman said all possible measure were being taking to ensure addressing of problems of difficulties in respective areas on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan.

Deputy Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur-Rheman said provincial government and local administration stood with public in difficult time and relief would be provided to people in all affected areas for interest of people in proper manner.

He also directed Zhob Division's Deputy Commissioners that they would establish emergency control rooms for addressing problems of affected people on top priority.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Vehicles Traffic Zhob Qila Saifullah Bagh Muslim All Government Top

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

59 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

1 hour ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

1 hour ago

Real Madrid draw Unionistas de Salamanca in Copa d ..

2 minutes ago

US, Japan, EU seek new global rules limiting subsi ..

2 minutes ago

200 hydrogen-powered buses roll off assembly line ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.