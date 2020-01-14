(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur- Rehman on Tuesday said 500 vehicles were rescued in snowfall affected areas after reopening of National Highways in Qila Saifullah, Tehsil Muslim Bagh and Kahan Mehtarzai.

He said he was being supervised all rescue works including reopening of National Highways and provision of relief to people in the areas for betterment of affected people in the areas, said press release here.

On the occasion, passengers, drivers of vehicles and other people appreciated efforts of Commissioner Zhob Division Zhob along with his team and provincial government in order to take responsible measures to restore traffic system on National Highway in respective areas after hectic efforts day and night.

Addressing on the occasion, Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur-Rehman said all possible measure were being taking to ensure addressing of problems of difficulties in respective areas on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan.

Deputy Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur-Rheman said provincial government and local administration stood with public in difficult time and relief would be provided to people in all affected areas for interest of people in proper manner.

He also directed Zhob Division's Deputy Commissioners that they would establish emergency control rooms for addressing problems of affected people on top priority.