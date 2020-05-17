(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :More than 500 ventilators are available in the warehouse of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), said the spokesman of the authority.

In a statement, he said the ventilators are preserved as strategic reserves and will be delivered to provinces according to their needs.

He said sufficient ventilators are available in Sindh as per the needs of COVID-19 patients.

Sharing the details of safety equipment delivered to Sindh, he said the NDMA has so far delivered 20 BiPAP (bi-level positive airway pressure) ventilators, 1,030,163 masks, 32,392 N-95 masks, 203,840 KN-95 masks, 235,479 safety suits, 8,773 safety goggles, 242,792 gloves, 57,844 shoes,94,201 surgical caps,25,351 gowns,9,448 face shields, 4 PCR machines including an automatic machine, 123,832 testing kits, 55,000 VTM, 55,000 swab, 50,768 manual, 8,000 auto extraction kits, two bio safety cabinets for saving testing kits, 200 thermal guns, 30,000 bio tech tubes, 9,000 bio hazard bags,1,020 body bags and 25,000 sanitizer bottles to Sindh province.

The NDMA is providing assistance to all provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on behalf of the federation.